ValuesCrafting
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Essentials: Start Here
Influence & Engage
Change & Grow
Insights & Truths
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
How to Act With Integrity When the Decision Isn’t Yours
You’re not always the decision-maker, but you’re never without influence. Here’s how to align your actions with your values, even when you’re not in…
Jun 18
•
Susan Heathfield
7
Share this post
ValuesCrafting
How to Act With Integrity When the Decision Isn’t Yours
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
How to Use Your Values to Shape Crucial Conversations
What to Say When You Don’t Know How to Say It—And Still Want to Be Kind
Jun 11
•
Susan Heathfield
Share this post
ValuesCrafting
How to Use Your Values to Shape Crucial Conversations
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
When Integrity Costs You: How To Do The Right Thing Anyway
Real-life examples and responses to help you lead with integrity when it’s risky or inconvenient.
Jun 4
•
Susan Heathfield
2
Share this post
ValuesCrafting
When Integrity Costs You: How To Do The Right Thing Anyway
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
May 2025
Courage In Practice: Speaking Up Even When It's Scary
A values-based guide to showing up, speaking out, and staying aligned, even when it's hard.
May 28
•
Susan Heathfield
2
Share this post
ValuesCrafting
Courage In Practice: Speaking Up Even When It's Scary
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Empathy in Action: What Strong Leadership Really Looks Like
Why empathy isn’t soft—it’s the leadership strength people remember most.
May 21
•
Susan Heathfield
3
Share this post
ValuesCrafting
Empathy in Action: What Strong Leadership Really Looks Like
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
How to Bring Your Values to Life—Even When It’s Hard
A Welcome to ValuesCrafting
May 15
•
Susan Heathfield
1
Share this post
ValuesCrafting
How to Bring Your Values to Life—Even When It’s Hard
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Lead with Clarity and Calm When Your World Is Shaky
How Real Leaders Build Trust, Focus, And Peace When Everything Feels Off Balance
May 14
•
Susan Heathfield
2
Share this post
ValuesCrafting
Lead with Clarity and Calm When Your World Is Shaky
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Empowerment That Works—and What Gets in the Way
Real Stories of Trust, Initiative, and the Power of Letting Go
May 7
•
Susan Heathfield
Share this post
ValuesCrafting
Empowerment That Works—and What Gets in the Way
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
April 2025
This Is What Real Empowerment Looks Like—Even Without Authority
What real empowerment looks like—through one company’s story and everyday actions you can take right now.
Apr 30
•
Susan Heathfield
and
Amy Casciotti
Share this post
ValuesCrafting
This Is What Real Empowerment Looks Like—Even Without Authority
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
When You’re in the In-Between: 5 Gentle Ways to Begin Again
Thoughtful steps for navigating life’s transitions at your own pace.
Apr 23
•
Susan Heathfield
4
Share this post
ValuesCrafting
When You’re in the In-Between: 5 Gentle Ways to Begin Again
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
What You Do Speaks So Loudly, People Can't Hear What You're Saying
Your Values Aren’t What You Say—They’re What You Do
Apr 16
•
Susan Heathfield
2
Share this post
ValuesCrafting
What You Do Speaks So Loudly, People Can't Hear What You're Saying
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Authenticity Is Contagious
What Happens When You Stop Trying So Hard to Be Real?
Apr 9
•
Susan Heathfield
7
Share this post
ValuesCrafting
Authenticity Is Contagious
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
© 2025 Susan Heathfield
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts