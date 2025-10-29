True encouragement is walking beside someone, not leading the way.

When You Offer True Encouragement And Support, People Thrive

Sometimes, all we need is one voice that says, “I see you—and I believe in you.”

Last week, Percy, my Papillon puppy, reminded me that sometimes all we need is help with one small step to begin.

But what happens after that first step? That’s where encouragement—and genuine support—live.

It’s the quiet presence that says, “I see you, and I believe in you. I have no desire to change you; I simply want to support you.”

I watched a team meeting recently where people struggled to communicate. No one was listening, and each member was attached to their own solution.

They had taken that first step in proposing ideas (Yay them.), but they stopped where encouragement was most needed—when they needed to begin together.

The team leader called everyone together and said, “Your contribution matters. So do all the others.”

That simple statement shifted the energy in the room.

You could feel the air change—from my solution is best to let’s work together to find the best path.

Encouragement and Support Matter

Encouragement isn’t extra; it’s essential. Starting something meaningful—that first step—takes courage. But continuing takes heart.

The real value of encouragement lies in sustaining what’s already begun.

It’s what helps someone (or ourselves) move from start to steady. Without it, the first steps can feel lonely, incomplete, or easily lost.

Encouragement shows up in everyday moments, often quietly, when we take time to notice.

What Real Encouragement Looks Like in Practice

Real encouragement isn’t abstract—it’s how we show up for others, day after day.

It’s not about advice or evaluation; it’s about presence, listening, and faith in another person’s path.

Here’s what genuine support looks like when encouragement becomes a daily practice:

Notice exactly what someone is doing after they’ve taken the first step. Acknowledge their progress and process, not the outcome.

Skip judgment. Avoid comments like, “You’ve come further than I ever imagined.” Instead, ask, “How do you feel about your progress?”

Ask how you can help them move forward toward their goal.

Listen—really listen—to what they say they need from you.

Find out what kind of support they actually want—often, it’s simply to be seen, not advised.

Never offer advice unless it’s solicited. Most people need assurance that you understand, not direction on what to do next.

Remember: people need to look inside for their own answers. Yours are not theirs.

Avoid professing experiential empathy, such as “I know what you’re going through.” You don’t. Every experience is unique. Presence matters more than comparison.

When someone struggles or grieves, skip the fixes. Ask simply, “How are you doing?” or “How can I help?”

Use words that communicate belief: “I support you.” “I have your back.” “I trust your path.” “You’ve got this.”

Offer tangible kindness: “Can I bring lunch and sit with you?” “I’d love to drop off dinner—if you’re up for company, we’ll share it; if not, I’ll head out, but I’m here if you need me.”

Once Upon a Time, Many Moons Ago

After working in adult education and teaching for 16 years, I took the first step toward a new career—and a new life, because I was miserable and hoping to find more, whatever more would eventually mean.

I had decided to leave an emotionally unfaithful marriage and the comfort of what I had known for sixteen years.

When I say comfort, I mean the kind of familiarity many would describe as a good life: close friends, a supportive community, students I met daily on the street, volunteer organizations, and a quarter-acre garden whose produce I canned and froze. In short, a life I loved.

My two colleagues listened to my fears and frustrations, over and over, without judgment or advice.

Their patience and steady support became a foundation I didn’t fully appreciate at the time—but I’ve remembered it all my life.

Thank you, MaryBeth, in heaven, and Ann, now enjoying a well-earned retirement.

I did move on from education, found the man who was my heart’s partner, and we achieved goals and dreams I never imagined before taking the first step: deciding to leave.

Ways to Live This Value This Week

Notice someone taking a small step and tell them: “I see your effort.”

Pause for thirty seconds before responding and ask, “What part of this matters most to you?”

Offer an affirmation when you believe someone merits it: “I trust your judgment.”

Acknowledge your own progress: write down one action that moved you forward this week.

Ask yourself: “What will I say next time I feel discouraged?” “What will I say the next time I can support and encourage another person?” We are all worthy.

A Closing Reflection

The path forward isn’t built only on bold beginnings—quiet affirmations sustain it.

May you find someone whose “I believe in you” becomes a turning point—and may you whisper it to yourself when no one else does.

Genuine encouragement is rarely loud. It’s patient, respectful, and honest—the quiet assurance that someone sees us, believes in us, and is still there when the noise fades.

With gratitude for how you live your values,

Susan

Until next week—keep doing what matters most.

