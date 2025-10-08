ValuesCrafting

ValuesCrafting

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Wetzel's avatar
Pat Wetzel
2d

Presence is everything. It’s experiential. Without it, life passes us by and we miss the depth of experience and wisdom that can only come from simply showing up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Susan Heathfield
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Susan Heathfield
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture