About Susan Heathfield and ValuesCrafting

Living Your Values in Real Life—With Confidence and Integrity

You already know what matters most.

Living these values is the hard part.

Especially when responsibilities stretch your time and energy, workplace dynamics feel messy, or people look to you for guidance and steadiness.

ValuesCrafting exists for those moments when doing the right thing isn't always straightforward or easy.

If you're a manager, HR professional, coach, or a person others turn to for advice, I created this space with you in mind.

Each week, you'll get grounded insights, real-life stories, and practical ways to align your actions with your values, even when your environment makes that challenging.

ValuesCrafting isn't lofty inspiration or corporate speak. It's real-world support for making meaningful choices, even under pressure.

What You'll Find Here

You'll feel at home here if you believe values should be more than words—they should shape conversations, decisions, and daily actions.

At ValuesCrafting, we focus on:

Navigating difficult conversations without losing your center

Making decisions you won't regret, even under pressure

Building workplaces where trust is the foundation, not the exception

Staying true to your values—even when it's hard—and knowing when to release what no longer fits.

These are the choices that define us. This space exists to help you meet them with integrity, transparency, and a deep sense of self-respect.

Why I Write This

I know what it’s like to fight for what matters. I’ve been the one people turn to for thoughtful, steady answers.

I write ValuesCrafting so you don’t have to face those moments alone.

I share stories, strategies, and reflections from decades of lived experience, not to provide a script but to help you live your values with confidence.

I don’t have all the answers. However, I believe in asking the right questions and giving you space to hear your own.

Why ValuesCrafting Exists

People have always shared their stories with me, not just friends or clients but also strangers, colleagues, and people I've met only once.

They'd open up, often within minutes. And without effort, I'd know what was fixable, what wasn't, and where they needed to go next.

Bill Hamilton, my late husband, saw this in me long before I did. He called it my superpower: this ability to make people feel safe, understood and unjudged.

ValuesCrafting is an extension of that superpower.

It's a place to explore who you are, what matters most, and how to live that truth, even when life gets messy and the stakes are high.

Most of us already know our values.

The hard part is living them in practice.

My Experience

I’ve spent decades guiding leaders, teams, and individuals through complex challenges, not by offering scripts but by helping them live their values with clarity and courage.

I’ve:

Founded my consulting company in 1987

Led over 2,000 training and facilitated sessions for more than 100 clients

Helped shape the values-based culture at TechSmith Corporation

Spent 25+ years writing about HR, leadership, and workplace culture for About.com and The Balance Careers

Been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes, The Washington Post, and more

Everything I write is informed by that real-world work and by the legacy Bill and I built together.

What Others Say

What Readers and Colleagues Say

"Your pieces are always so relatable and insightful—I truly look forward to each new one you share." —Colleague.

"Thank you for this priceless gift! I'd love to sit and chat about these vital aspects of healthy relationships. You remain in our thoughts as you walk in this new season." —Colleague.

"You may not have realized the impact or importance you played in my life, but I want you to know I have recognized it. You are part of what I'm proud of in who I am." —Employee Co-Owner.

"Your training taught me not just how to be a better manager, but how to be a better man. I'm humbled and grateful for what you helped me build with my wife and children." —Employee Co-Owner.

"I watched the culture video by Susan and Bill this morning, and I was moved to tears. I've spent my entire adult life as a part of TechSmith, and this was a beautiful reminder of why." —Employee Co-Owner.

"Susan is often recognized as the web's premier human resources expert. She is a treasure trove of knowledge on HR, an incredible writer, and a community leader." —Colleague.

"We love ValuesCrafting—not just for the ideas, but because this kind of writing feels more relatable than anything you've published. It's not just helpful. It's human. It sounds like you." —Two Colleagues.

Join Me

Whether you're guiding others or holding yourself accountable, ValuesCrafting helps you make thoughtful, values-aligned decisions in work and life.

Subscribe for weekly reflections and real-world guidance to help you stay grounded, clear, and aligned—even when it's difficult, challenging, or stressful.

Let's build something that lasts.

I'm glad you're here.

Let's walk this path together.

— Susan Heathfield