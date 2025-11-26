Gratitude begins with a simple gesture of connection.

Gratitude Works Best Daily—Here Is How to Begin

9 Meaningful Ways to Appreciate People at Work (and at Home)

Dear Friends,

Thanksgiving reminds us of what we already know deep down inside:

Gratitude isn’t just a feeling—it’s a practice.

The act of saying thank you strengthens relationships, shapes workplace culture, and helps people feel seen and valued.

And the truth is: most people don’t hear those two words nearly often enough.

But gratitude works best when we practice it daily—not just at the holidays.

So today, let’s take gratitude beyond the holiday table and into the places where we spend most of our lives: the conversations, teamwork, and everyday interactions where appreciation matters most.

Here are nine practical ways to show gratitude that reinforce values like kindness, empathy, respect, and integrity, at work and in your home life.

Say Thank You Often

Make gratitude part of your everyday language.

Simple, consistent thank-yous for effort, ideas, or initiative create a culture where everyone feels valued.

And yes, the same is true at home. Research consistently shows that expressing appreciation strengthens relationships, including marriages.

Recognize Contributions Publicly

Share achievements during meetings or in group messages.

Public acknowledgment shows people their efforts matter and encourages others to follow the positive behaviors you highlight.

Highlight Their Impact

Tell people how their actions helped: clients, coworkers, the team, the mission.

Context makes gratitude meaningful.

“Your idea helped us speed up onboarding—new employees feel supported faster now.”

People remember appreciation when it’s specific, much better than they remember phrases like “Good job.”

Write a Personal Note

A handwritten thank-you note, even a three-sentence note, will be kept by people for years. It says, “I took time to honor you.”

Everyone deserves to keep a “Nice Things” folder like I have had for years.

Celebrate and Create Shared Joy

Shared experiences, big or small, build connection and mutual understanding.

• A popcorn cart rolling down the work hallway

• A team walks outside to hold a meeting

• An afternoon treat is provided “just because”

Joy multiplies when we share it.

Encourage Professional Growth

Invest in people’s future. Ask what they want to learn and how they want to grow.

Gratitude isn’t only about admiring who someone is.

It’s believing in who they can become—and telling them.

Give People a Voice

Invite ideas. Ask questions. Share the microphone, literally and figuratively.

Including people in decisions says:

Your perspective matters.

Show Gratitude Through Action

Remove a barrier. Lighten a load. Simplify a process.

Gratitude can sound like: “Let me take this off your plate.”

Or:

“We can divide this task so no one feels overwhelmed.”

Actions often speak loudest.

Be Consistent with Appreciation

Make appreciation a habit.

Consistent appreciation builds trust, belonging, and dignity.

People should never wonder whether gratitude is available. It should always be present.

If Only We Knew

We never truly know what others are carrying, whether it’s joy, heartbreak, or invisible stress.

Gary Burnison, CEO of Korn Ferry, recently shared a moving story about saying a final goodbye to his dying uncle. He wrote:

“Regret and gratitude are two sides of the same coin.

“On one side are all the words left unspoken.

“On the other are all the opportunities to say what needs to be said.”

It made me think:

What if we didn’t wait until loss forced honesty?

What if we said the meaningful things now?

I see you.

You matter.

Thank you.

Wisdom to Guide Us

A reminder from Warren Buffett’s recent Thanksgiving letter in his 95th year:

“Decide what you would like your obituary to say

and live the life to deserve it.

Kindness is costless but priceless.”

He goes on to say that you don’t measure greatness by money or power, but by how we treat others—especially those whose labor is often unseen.

We can all be better. Gratitude is how we begin.

Why Gratitude Matters

Gratitude:

• strengthens relationships

• reinforces our core values

• helps people feel seen instead of overlooked

• turns workplaces into communities

You don’t build a thriving culture on programs.

You build it with daily appreciation.

Let’s make every day feel more like Thanksgiving Day.

Try This Today

Tell one person specifically how they’ve made a difference.

Don’t save your thank-yous for special occasions.

What if we said the meaningful things now, while people can still hear them?

If you found this piece meaningful, share it with someone you appreciate today.

You might unexpectedly brighten a day—or change a life.

Warmly,

Susan

ValuesCrafting

Practical strategies to align daily actions with what matters most.

Take a look at the most recent Notes to see an image of Percy and his best friend.