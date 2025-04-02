You can’t always rebuild trust. Sometimes, the open gate is your invitation to let go—with grace, and on your terms.

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When Trust Can’t Be Repaired

Some trust can be rebuilt. I've written about the small steps, the long process, the careful tending it takes.

I've shared the deep commitment, energy, and time that rebuilding trust, especially in the workplace, requires. And the depth of commitment needed to save a trust-broken marriage.

But this isn't that story.

What If Rebuilding Isn’t the Right Goal?

This is the other kind.

The kind of story where the damage runs too deep. Where something essential has been broken—not just the bond between two people, but your ability to believe that bond could ever feel safe again—no matter the energy and time invested.

Sometimes, rebuilding trust isn't the right goal.

Sometimes, the most honest thing you can do is walk away.

I've known moments like that. I've lived them.

The Moment I Knew I Couldn’t Stay

Years ago, my first husband was unfaithful. After months away, traveling, and deciding what he wanted to do, he returned and said he'd like to make things work. To rebuild. To try.

We had been seeing a marriage psychologist at the time, and he asked me to meet with him one last time. Not both of us—just me.

He told me something I've never forgotten: If I chose to stay and rebuild my marriage under these circumstances, he had a long-term self-worth counseling plan he wanted to work on with me.

But when I told him I was leaving the marriage, he smiled gently and said, "You don't need it."

That moment gave me something I didn't even realize I was seeking: permission to trust myself. An affirmation that my decision was the right one for me.

In my heart, I knew I would never trust again in that relationship, not truly, not in a way that would let me rest, breathe, or feel whole.

Staying would have meant years of trying to fix something I didn't break. And I wasn't willing to spend my life doing that.

I've had similar experiences professionally.

Even When Reasons Are Valid, the Result Is the Same

I once worked with another consultant, a friend, a kindred spirit who approached people and management a lot like me. We had developed change management models together and enjoyed working as a team.

We accepted a mutual client whom we would serve jointly. From day one, she left me driving alone, 90 minutes each way, the time we needed to plan the client engagement we were supposed to share.

She often left early. Clients stayed late after each session to share or seek additional counseling.

She was never available for follow-ups or preparation calls.

Her reasons for missing commitments were legitimate—she had constraints, I understood. But knowing those constraints, which I had not, she should never have made the commitment in the first place.

It went unspoken, but I never worked with her again. Sadly, our friendship deteriorated in the process.

When Do You Rebuild Trust—When Do You Walk Away?

No formula or checklist exists that makes the decision easy. But over time, I’ve come to understand a few signals that help me find clarity.

Rebuilding trust requires two things: a genuine commitment to change from both individuals and the capacity to take the necessary actions. Without both, even the best intentions fall short.

I’ve learned to ask myself:

Are they taking full responsibility—not just apologizing, but showing up differently?

Do I believe change is possible here, or am I clinging to the hope of who they might become?

Can I picture a future where the relationship feels safe and steady again?

And just as important:

Am I willing to do the work of rebuilding—not out of obligation, but because I want to?

If the answers to these questions are unclear or consistently no, then staying becomes a slow erosion of your own well-being. In those moments, it’s not about withholding forgiveness—it’s about honoring your integrity. You don’t rebuild trust just because someone says they want it. You rebuild when both people are ready to show up, over time, with humility and consistency.

And if that’s not possible, the most courageous act may be to walk away—not in bitterness, but in truth.

Because here's the truth: even when reasons are understandable, the result is the same. The trust is gone.

And when trust is gone, you don't always need to repair it. Nor is it always reparable.

Sometimes, you need to live differently, establish different boundaries, and determine how much energy and time you are willing to invest in what is likely to be a lost cause.

In my marriage, how much should I invest in a disloyal husband? In a consulting partnership, how much time is needed to invest in a situation where the constraints are unlikely to change?

A New Way to Look at Trust

It took me years to realize that not trusting again can be sad… but also a relief.

I find peace in clarity. The feeling of freedom is breathtaking when you no longer try to make something work that was never aligned with your values.

Not Bitterness—But Boundaries

I don't carry bitterness about those chapters.

I do carry boundaries.

People may still be in your life but in a different way. Sometimes, the shift is subtle—you stop counting on them.

You reshape your days, your expectations, and your availability. You adjust their place in your world to reflect reality, not hope.

At other times, you close the door completely, not out of anger, but because integrity demands it. Understanding doesn't result in shared values.

Forgiveness Isn’t the Same as Trust

Forgiveness is possible. I've offered it more than once. But forgiveness isn't the same as trust.

Forgiveness says: I don't wish you harm.

Trust says: I believe in you showing up and being trustworthy.

Sometimes you can do one but not the other.

And that's okay.

Trust Isn’t Repaired in Grand Gestures

What I've learned—and what I want others to know—is that maintaining trust begins with being trustworthy. It is the most critical factor in any relationship.

Not as demonstrated in big moments or grand gestures, but in the daily moments: keeping your word, honoring your commitments, recognizing your limits before you promise what you can't deliver.

And, always, if any small crack in trust appears, explain what happened now, at the moment, instead of ignoring it or hoping it will go away, thus allowing the crack to erode trust.

Live in a Way That Protects Trust

Trust is fragile. And when it's lost, what matters most is whether you've done everything you can to be someone others can still believe in.

That's where the focus belongs.

It's not always about rebuilding what's been broken.

But living in a way that keeps trust from breaking in the first place.

Explore More on Trust

Practical tools and real-life examples to help you build, rebuild, and sustain trust in every relationship.

How to Build and Maintain Trust: Trust is a valuable and critical quality in building a relationship—personal and business relationships depend on it. But what is trust, how can you build trust, and how can you be sure that you and those you work with are trustworthy?

Do People Trust You?: Psychologists have extensively researched what makes people trust or distrust each other. If you find that other people aren’t trusting you as much as you'd like, it might be worth looking at these four key areas that cause distrust in the workplace to adjust your behavior.

6 Common Behaviors That Quietly Destroy Trust : Because transparency is a challenge in many organizations (and families), here are six additional ways people unintentionally destroy trust through failure to demonstrate integrity , whether in the workplace or at home

5 Ways to Rebuild Trust When It's Broken : While rebuilding trust in a relationship may seem simple, it requires deep commitment: Are you in or out? If the answer is out, parting ways will save both parties untold time and emotional energy.

The Power of Trust During Transitions: Transitions are part of life's rhythm. Some we plan for, like a new year, a career change, or the start of a fresh chapter. Others arrive unannounced…and challenge us.