ValuesCrafting

ValuesCrafting

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Jesse Osmun's avatar
Jesse Osmun
Jun 26, 2025

Strangely enough, I used to find receiving empathy to be awkward. I don't anymore, but I can tell you that I still am getting used to people giving hugs. I've never been a big hugger unless it's family. Of course, who tends to want to gravitate to me? Huggers. Go figure..

I think giving Empathy to yourself is the hardest and yet the bravest act.

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
Mar 26, 2025

Absolutely love this

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