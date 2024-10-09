ValuesCrafting

ValuesCrafting

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Marcy Norman, RN's avatar
Marcy Norman, RN
Jan 3

I worked in critical care nursing for over thirteen years. I have witnessed every single one of those behaviors more times than I care to count.

It is safe to say healthcare fosters this toxic conduct through unnecessary competition and a total disregard for professional conduct among colleagues, hospital administrators' unabashed complicity in creating unreasonable and unsafe patient-to-staff ratios, and a total lack of support for nurses and others suffering from severe professional burnout.

The hospitals love to tell you all day long how vital self-care is, but never offer any tangible suggestions or support for staff. They may pay for a holiday party once a year, but when an employee begins to unravel mentally, the director of nursing is more concerned with whether or not you can make it to work the next day than if you can actually function as a human being, a spouse, a parent, etc. This is institutional gaslighting.

My last day was December 13, 2023, and I know I can never go back. Now I advocate for my nurses who are sticking it out because that's what they know they were born to do.

Susan, your essay nailed it. These behaviors you are describing are often modeled by the very leaders who enjoy the authority to discipline and shame those beneath them. Your words spoke to me. It's comforting to know that healthcare is not the only broken system, but I can say with confidence that it is one of the worst.

Please keep writing and teaching. Trust and connection are so important. You should be able to go to work and feel valued. Then work doesn't feel like a burden.

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