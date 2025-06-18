ValuesCrafting

Dr. Bronce Rice
@Susan Heathfield - Thank you for featuring The Wellbeing Equation in this week’s ValuesCrafting. It’s an honor to be included in a space dedicated to clarity, compassion and the lived practice of values-based leadership.

You speak to something I often pay witness to in my psychotherapy practice with my patients: the profound toll it takes on us when we are asked to carry out or uphold a decision we didn’t make especially when that decision goes against our own values. Over time, this kind of misalignment can lead to inner conflict, emotional fatigue and a loss of connection to our sense of self or moral clarity.

What you offer through ValuesCrafting is something rare: not merely guidance but a way of thinking about what matters most to us deep within ourselves. You help us to slow down, ask better questions and recognize what’s truly at stake, not only for organizations we work at, but for our own integrity. You give language to things many us feel but haven’t often named and you create space for the kinds of conversations we often avoid when we’re conflicted inside but that are essential for lasting, values-based leadership.

In many ways, your writing serves the business and HR world the way therapy serves the inner world: as a space for reflection, realignment and a return to what matters most within ourselves—so we can move through the world with greater clarity and integrity alongside others. I’m glad we’re both committed to helping others walk a healthier path in life and grateful that we’re also able to support one another as we do so. This matters to me. So thank you!

