5 Thoughtful steps for navigating life’s transitions at your own pace.

Spring is often seen as a season of beginnings.

But what if you're not ready to begin again?

You don't have to be fully ready when life sends you spiraling through a loss—death, divorce, job upheaval.

Not all losses are sent by the universe.

Sometimes, something deep inside says,

"This isn't working for me—for my life—anymore. And maybe it never did."

You create the needed spiral.

The In-Between

Whatever the reason, when you're in that space between what was and what's next, it can feel like you're floating, with no direction, map, or solid ground.

Beginnings don't have to be bold.

They don't have to be clear.

They have to start where you are.

And often, the best ones begin with the smallest steps.

1. Anchor to Small Things That Still Feel True

It could be morning coffee.

A favorite walk.

The bird you always notice outside your window.

The evening show that brings a bit of comfort.

A prayer or quiet moment before the day begins.

Do the things that keep you feeling like you.

I write ValuesCrafting, pray, find healthy meals I don’t have to cook, and glory in the beauty of my forest as the seasons change.

My friend paints rocks and leaves them in her garden for passers-by—sometimes they leave one, too.

Others paint or write poetry. The muse often visits in grief—when you’re caught in the in-between.

Gardening brings joy to many. You can spend hours thinking and dreaming with your hands in the soil.

And sometimes, it’s enough to sit and do nothing, letting your thoughts wander, finding whatever lives just at the edge of your consciousness.

When life feels like too much, choose small rituals that remind you:

You’re still here.

Just like you were here.

Still becoming.

2. Let Go of the Idea That You Should Already Know What's Next

You don’t need a five-step plan.

You just need to know what you’ll try today.

Make plans if you like—but expect them to shift as you learn more along the way.

You might not even realize at the start what your journey will hold—or where you’ll end up.

You’ll find hints in what calls to you.

A friend of mine, a writer and speaker, found her next chapter as a grief counselor, supporting those who’d lost loved ones, and officiating at funerals.

You might find something entirely different.

Transitions reveal who you are slowly, after the old identity fades, but before the new one fully forms.

3. Return to What You've Always Valued

Even when everything else is uncertain, your values stay steady.

Are you acting with integrity?

Choosing kindness?

Listening to others and yourself?

Are you showing gratitude to the people who show up for you?

Their presence, prayers, and care are gifts, too.

And are you giving yourself the same grace you’d offer them?

Spend time with the rituals and activities that shaped your days before everything changed.

Your grounded past—what truly matters—doesn’t vanish in transition.

Start there. Let new things find you when you’re ready.

4. Make Room for New Possibilities—Even Quiet Ones

The life you lost, by chance or choice, may never return.

But in its absence, something new can quietly take root.

Notice what draws you in. What brings you joy, even in small moments?

Are the things filling your time meaningful, or just familiar?

Do you feel like you’re moving through—or getting stuck?

If you’re holding tightly to something that may never come back, ask yourself:

What am I getting from holding on?

And is it time to loosen your grip?

You don’t have to rush to replace it.

Just notice what’s quietly growing.

5. Don't Confuse Survival with Failure

Some days, just getting through is resilience.

Tears and sorrow are part of the path—they don’t make you weak. They make you human.

If you feel up to it, try something new.

Call a friend.

Sit with your thoughts.

Let yourself be still in your happy space.

Some people find comfort in seeking grief counseling or attending an uplifting church service, online or in person.

Others breathe and wait for what happens next.

You don’t have to have it all figured out.

Let yourself think, dream, and imagine.

Spend time where nature can hold you—on your porch, near towering trees, under the open sky.

You’re not failing. You’re moving through.

You don’t need to bloom immediately.

Some seasons are for growing and tending roots.

3 Gentle Practices to Support Your Transition

If you’re looking for small ways to steady yourself, try these.

1. Practice Noticing

(Unless writing brings you peace, you don’t need to write it down.)

Pick a moment in your day—on a walk, in the shower, during your coffee—and simply notice:

When do I feel most at peace?

What gives me energy right now?

Where do I feel tension or dread?

That’s enough.

You don’t need to capture it.

Your mind will start to see the patterns.

2. Choose One Soulful Yes—and One Protective No—This Week

Say yes to something that feels good and yours:

– Take a different route to work on new roads.

– Play a loved song or video on repeat.

– Make a meal that's just for joy, whether a sundae or salad.

Say no to something that drains you, or doesn’t belong in this season:

– Have one less glass of wine.

– Let the phone ring when you don’t feel like talking.

– Turn down invitations that don’t make your heart sing.

Permission granted.

3. Wear or Carry a Symbol of This Season

Not for luck, but for grounding, for heading to the new, for a reminder that the in-between will end, and you will start anew.

A bracelet or beloved piece of jewelry.

A lucky object in your pocket.

A leaf.

Your journal.

A sticky note with a dream written on it.

A framed quote on your desk.

A small token that says to you: This is who I am becoming.

When the world feels shaky, let it remind you—

You’re still on the path.

Becoming Again

If you’re still here—tired, unsure, even brokenhearted—you’re already doing the brave work of becoming.

It’s okay if your life doesn’t look like growth right now.

Some seasons are meant for resting, healing, remembering who you are, and letting go of who you’re not.

Transitions don’t need a plan.

They just need your presence.

This week, let one small choice nudge you forward.

Even if it’s only enough to remember:

You’re not behind.

You’re becoming.

Call to Action

If this helped, you’re not alone.

ValuesCrafting shares weekly reflections like this—on navigating life with heart, integrity, and meaning.

Subscribe to get next week’s piece first, or share this with a friend or colleague who is standing in the in-between.

Reflection:

What’s one small thing that’s helped you through a season of change?