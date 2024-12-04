You’re receiving this email because you subscribed to ValuesCrafting . Change is everywhere—big or small, at work or home. But resistance to change can stall progress, create frustration, and impact trust. This week, I’m sharing practical strategies for managing resistance to change in everyday situations. Whether it’s a shift in workplace policy, a new team workflow, or even personal transitions, this article provides actionable steps to lead with empathy, transparency, and understanding. Thank you for being part of ValuesCrafting . Please share this newsletter if you know someone who could benefit from these insights. Warmly, Susan

Managing Resistance to Change: Everyday Leadership in Action

The best way to address resistance to change is to prevent it from happening in the first place.

In a memorable interaction with a client's high-potential valued employee, he told me he wouldn't attend my mandatory management, values, and interpersonal interaction training. He called it management nonsense training.

I responded, "That's fine. None of my training is mandatory. I want people committed to learning about values-based management and living to attend."

To my surprise, he showed up for the first session and even sat in the front row for the 12-week training sessions. It was his choice. He went on to be a highly valued employee for 20+ years.

Change and Resistance: A Daily Leadership Challenge

Change is part of daily life in the workplace and at home. From adjusting team workflows to rolling out a new benefits provider, change management is a balancing act between keeping the business moving forward and addressing employee concerns.

Change is inevitable, but navigating it effectively—especially when faced with resistance—can be one of the most challenging aspects of leadership.

For most of us, managing change isn't about massive organizational overhauls but the more minor, everyday adjustments that impact our teams, workplaces, and personal lives.

Change is everywhere, from introducing a new work-in-the-office policy to implementing a revised leave carryover policy. These moments often elicit resistance, not because the change is wrong but because people naturally resist the unfamiliar.

Understanding this can prepare you to approach resistance thoughtfully and proactively.

The good news is that you don't need a massive change management framework to guide your team when change is essential.

A few simple strategies, grounded in empathy, transparency, and positive communication, can make even the most minor transitions smoother and more successful.

Why People Resist Change

Resistance is often rooted in people’s fear: fear of the unknown, fear of failure, or even fear of losing control.

People are deeply invested in the current situation. They worry that the change will disrupt their routine, diminish their role, or make them less effective.

People worry about life after the change—not about changing itself but being changed. Understanding these concerns is your first step.

Resistance isn't always about the change itself—it can also stem from how you communicate the change or how people feel about it.

Resistance often arises not from the what of change but the how.

For example:

A new benefits provider sparks worry about coverage continuity and different reporting requirements.

A revised PTO carryover policy creates fear of losing earned time.

A shift in a project timeline makes employees feel stressed, undervalued, or uninformed.

People resist when they feel uncertain, excluded, or unprepared. Understanding this can help you tailor your approach to meet their needs.

How to Manage Resistance with Empathy and Action

1. Acknowledge Resistance Early

Resistance often manifests in subtle ways. Addressing a person's feelings when they seem withdrawn, frustrated, or openly critical is essential.

Watch for missed deadlines, quiet grumbling, or outright questioning, and address them promptly.

If employees are frustrated during a meeting about a new time-tracking tool, acknowledge their concerns immediately.

For example, you might say, "I've noticed you seem hesitant about this new direction. I'd like to understand your perspective—can we discuss it?"

Create a safe space where they feel comfortable expressing concerns without fear of repercussions to undermine a resistant reaction.

2. Honor Their Feelings: Listen Without Judging

When people share concerns, they often reveal deeper worries—loss of autonomy, added stress, or confusion about expectations. Listening empathetically to their fears can make all the difference.

Avoid jumping to solutions or dismissing their feelings. Instead, show empathy.

Validate their feelings without dismissing the change.

For example: "I understand why you're feeling uneasy. It's a big adjustment, and it impacts your day-to-day work."

"I can see why you'd feel that way," or "It sounds like this is important to you" validate their emotions without necessarily agreeing with their point of view.

Honoring resistance doesn't mean accepting it as permanent—it means acknowledging that it's a natural reaction and part of the process.

3. Explore the Root Cause: Clarify and Collaborate

Often, resistance isn't about the change itself but about deeper concerns. Resistance comes from a need for more clarity.

Be transparent about the reasons for the change and invite feedback.

Do they feel excluded from the decision-making process?

Are they worried about their ability to adapt?

Do they need more clarity about the change and why it's happening?

Ask open-ended questions to uncover the root cause. For example:

"What specifically concerns you about this change?"

"What information would help you feel more confident?"

For example, are you rolling out a new benefits provider? Explain the "why" (cost, quality, or coverage improvements) and involve employees in addressing their specific concerns, like ensuring seamless transitions for prescriptions or referral specialists.

Use these insights to address their concerns directly and collaboratively.

4. Revisit and Reinforce

Change isn't a one-and-done process. Keep checking in, sharing updates, and celebrating progress. Consistent follow-ups demonstrate your commitment to the team's well-being and the change's success.

We regularly checked in with the previously resistant employee as he attended the training sessions, ensuring we consistently addressed his feedback and progress.

We used it to examine how the sessions met the everyday needs of all the employees attending. His feedback reflected satisfaction, but ensuring its practical application was essential to achieving the training's overall goals.

Everyday Empathy Builds Long-Term Trust

Your ability to manage daily resistance is less about forcing compliance and more about fostering collaboration.

By listening, clarifying, and reinforcing, you're not just solving today's problems—you're building trust and shaping a culture where employees feel valued and heard.

Remember, small acts of leadership ripple outward. With each conversation, you strengthen relationships, build trust, and pave the way for smoother, more successful transitions.

