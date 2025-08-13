ValuesCrafting

ValuesCrafting

Dr. Bronce Rice
Susan - Thank you! Your fork in the road is familiar: pretend, stay silent, or speak and live with the consequences. I appreciate how you frame authenticity not as winning an argument but as refusing to betray what you know to be true.

In my work, I see authenticity as a practice with two parts: discernment and delivery. First, discernment, asking, Is this a safe enough moment, and what am I actually standing for? Then delivery, How can I say this with care and without trying to convert the other person to my view or convince them they’re wrong? Sometimes the most authentic act is choosing not to enter the debate; other times it’s saying the thing plainly and accepting the price. Either way, as you indicate self-betrayal is the costliest option.

Your question at the end is spot on: is the price of living your truth higher or lower than the price of hiding it? Lately I’m trying to measure that by how I feel afterward, am I steadier, even if lonelier for a bit, if so it tends to mean I chose well.

