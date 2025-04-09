ValuesCrafting

ValuesCrafting

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Susan Heathfield's avatar
Susan Heathfield
Apr 12, 2025

Thank you. I'm just figuring this out. Knew I could in a Note, but not in a post.

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Journal Notes from Jamaica 🖋️'s avatar
Journal Notes from Jamaica 🖋️
Apr 14, 2025

Wow, Susan, what an incredible honor to be included in this provocative article on authenticity. I feel seen 🫂

You bring up such a rich perspective here around authenticity that really hits home. "Sometimes, the most authentic moments come not when we're trying to be who we really are but when we finally stop trying to be something at all."--THIS. I have discovered so much peace and ease in allowing myself to stop trying, to just be me in each moment. My inner critic still pops up with her attempt to protect me from being vulnerable, and I'm learning to embrace her and quiet her with gentleness and acceptance. You made a difference in my journey by sharing your experience and perceptions after the live session and for that, I send you a gazillion thanks and a deep bow of love and gratitude. Namaste 🙏🏽🩵🫂🪄

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