Even fleeting interactions shape the emotional texture of our lives.

Lately, I’ve been thinking a great deal about what helps people feel steady, seen, and emotionally safe in the world.

I have been my own example as I navigate life without my husband by my side.

We often underestimate how deeply human beings respond to the way they are treated in ordinary moments.

Years ago, in nearly every seminar I led, I would say:

“People don’t care about what you know until they know how much you care—about them.”

Over the years, I watched people nod in recognition. Deep down, we all know it’s true.

They know when a person is listening only long enough to prepare their response. They know when praise is performative. They know when concern is strategic rather than sincere. They know when attention is divided and when someone is fully present.

People know when they are valued and when they are simply being managed like a resource.

Over time, people decide how much of themselves they are willing to give based on how they are treated.

This applies everywhere:

at work,

at home,

in friendships,

in marriages,

in leadership,

and in communities.

New Interactions Confirm This Belief

Over the past year, I’ve had more interactions with strangers than I expected.

I bought a home in St. Petersburg. I recently purchased a new car. I’ve spent time navigating unfamiliar places, new systems, contractors, appointments, and decisions I once shared with someone else.

What stays with me afterward is rarely the transaction itself.

It’s the people who slowed down enough to make things easier.

The salesperson who treated me like a person, not a commission. Preston, the technician who patiently sat in my garage, answered questions until I felt comfortable with the technology in my new car. Noel, the salesperson, sat in the back seat learning and sharing, too.

The realtor who stayed involved long after the sale, helping with designers and wanting to see how the home came together.

The woman who brought me Percy brought her two Papillons along for the journey. Why? Not only because she rarely leaves them, but because she wanted me to see what he’d look like all grown up.

Family members who checked in not because they needed something, but because they genuinely cared how I was doing. A great nephew who took me to dinner, just because.

The longer I live, the more I believe that what we focus on becomes the life we create.

Even fleeting interactions shape the emotional texture of our lives more than we realize.

And part of that life is created moment by moment through how we treat the people around us.

In Work Cultures and Families

The strongest cultures are not built solely through slogans, perks, mission statements, or carefully crafted public messages.

They are built quietly through everyday interactions where people feel respected, encouraged, trusted, included, and genuinely important.

People flourish where they feel emotionally safe.

And people slowly withdraw where they feel unseen, dismissed, managed, or emotionally expendable.

I think this is one reason presence matters so much.

Most people are carrying burdens we cannot see:

grief,

fear,

loneliness,

uncertainty,

exhaustion,

self-doubt,

or private struggles that they rarely discuss openly.

The way we speak to people, listen to them, encourage them, and respond to them can either strengthen them or diminish them more than we realize.

Valuing people and making them feel valued requires a shift in perspective.

You have to stop seeing people as a means to an end and start seeing them as the reason the end is even possible.

Warren Buffett once said that success, as he looked back over his life, is measured by how many of the people you want to love you actually do love you.

I think he understood something important.

In the end, people rarely remember our titles, accomplishments, strategies, or productivity metrics as much as they remember how it felt to be around us.

Whether they felt heard.

Whether our presence made life feel a little steadier, safer, kinder, or more human.

People remember whether they mattered to us.

I am feeling deeply grateful as I write ValuesCrafting. After nearly two years of trying to understand exactly what I wanted this publication to become, the path is finally becoming clearer to me—both what I want to write and who I hope to reach in these later chapters of my life.

The way people live emotionally and relationally shapes almost everything else in their lives.

The way we handle fear, grief, attention, trust, loneliness, encouragement, and integrity ultimately shapes the quality of our relationships, our environments, and our lives.

June is “See Me, Hear Me Month” for ValuesCrafting.

If this issue spoke to you, I hope you’ll share it with someone else who might benefit from its message.