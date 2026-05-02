What You Focus On Is the Life You Create

Some weeks don’t slow down when you need them to.

You have appointments to keep, decisions to make, things to figure out—and underneath it all, you may still be carrying something heavy.

This week, I found myself doing exactly that.

My puppy was sick from ingesting vegetation from the forest—his favorite food after paper. I made decisions about my St. Petersburg condo. Planned my summer up north. Managed multiple medical appointments, along with two vet visits for Percy. Stayed in touch with family and newly found friends in Florida.

Life kept moving.

And underneath it all, grief was there.

Percy spent several days jumping up to put his paws on the couch—exactly where Bill sat for years—arching his back, wagging his tail, and “talking” in the way Papillons do, as if he were carrying on a conversation.

It stopped me every time.

Life doesn’t wait until we feel ready. It simply continues—and asks us to move with it.

Before we act, even when daily tasks press in, we choose our focus.

And what we focus on becomes what we live.

I have spent more time in grief than I would ever want you to experience. And yet, I am learning that I can also choose where my attention rests.

I can notice:

Percy running like the wind beneath my 50-year-old oak trees

the gentle green of early spring

the grandeur of rain and lightning through my skylights

In those moments, something shifts.

Grief doesn’t disappear. But it no longer defines the whole of my experience.

In this sacred place—my heart’s home—I am reminded that what I pay attention to shapes what I become.

You don’t control everything that reaches for your attention.

But you can choose what you stay with.

When life feels heavy, notice what holds your gaze.

Does it pull you toward despair—or toward something that steadies you?

Even one small shift matters.

Listen to a colleague and help them find their way forward.

Watch a child discover something new and share in their wonder.

Turn your attention, even briefly, to what gives you a sense of life.

These are not small choices.

They are how a life is formed.

You don’t have to feel fully ready.

You don’t have to have everything figured out.

Sometimes, the most meaningful thing you can do is simply continue—one decision, one action, one step at a time.

And trust that clarity about who you are and what you need will follow.

You become what you think about most of the time. Let those thoughts nurture your forward movement.

I’m glad you’re here.

Thank you for staying with me through this season of change and discovery.

If this reflection resonated, carry one small opening with you this week—no effort, no plan, just a little more attention to what’s already around you.

If someone in your life is navigating change or quiet loneliness, feel free to share this piece. Sometimes a gentle companion is exactly what’s needed.

I also share short reflections on values, life, and Percy several times a week in Substack Notes—along with posts from other writers whose work I admire. It’s a more spontaneous space, and I’d love to see you there.