ValuesCrafting

ValuesCrafting

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Chris Gardhouse's avatar
Chris Gardhouse
5d

Ah, my Friend, another beautiful piece timely written. I won’t go into it now until I know more. You put me into such a peaceful place. When I was very very young I would go deep into the woods and was amazed at how wonderful it all was. It’s now 70 years ago and I can still see it all. Beautifully peaceful. I’ll share this piece (peace 🙏🏻) with someone I know needs it. Thank you, for sharing.

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