Welcome to ValuesCrafting! Today’s newsletter covers how to show the people in your life that they truly matter—whether family, neighbors, or chance encounters. Many of these suggestions also apply at work, with a few adjustments I'll share soon. You can also expect me to cover gratitude and appreciation. They need a story on their own. For new readers, I’ve included a brief list of essentials to help you get started. We post links to newsletter content on social media a week after it appears in ValuesCrafting. By subscribing, you get exclusive early access and deeper insights straight to your inbox. Please share this newsletter with others who might benefit—we can only grow our audience with your help. Your thoughts and suggestions shape our content. Thank you for being part of the ValuesCrafting community. Let’s explore how to demonstrate you value people. Warmly, Susan

Valuing People at Home

Are you looking for ways to show the people in your life that they truly matter? You want to make sure they feel valued every day. When family members feel seen, heard, and valued, they create a supportive and loving home life that fosters emotional security.

Whether you're interacting with friends, neighbors, or the people you meet daily, how you treat them reflects the value you place on those relationships. Each encounter is an opportunity to live out your values, and how you engage with others has a lasting impact.

Focusing on small, meaningful gestures can deepen connections with the people who matter most in your life. No matter how small, these gestures can significantly impact your relationships, making you feel more appreciative and understanding.

Here are seven actions to help you express the value you place on those around you.

Show Genuine Appreciation

Ways to say thank you are limited only by your imagination. Make it a habit to express gratitude for the little things. Whether your partner fills your coffee cup or your child tidies up their room, every small act is an opportunity to acknowledge their effort. A simple thank you goes a long way, but the impact is magnified when you go further by highlighting exactly why you're grateful.

For instance, instead of just thanking a neighbor for bringing in your mail, say, "I appreciate you taking the time to bring in my packages today—it made my afternoon easier." That extra detail expresses your gratitude and shows them the real value they add to your life.

At your local bread store, tell the proprietor your family loves their olive oil bread with every pasta dinner. They now know what is appreciated and why. It’s not just a compliment; you’re building a relationship. Who knows--they may make your favorites more frequently.

Listen Actively: Be Present and Engaged

Being a good listener is more than nodding your head—it's about showing that you truly hear what the other person is saying. When you ask someone how their day was, don't make it a pro forma question. Instead, care and listen to what they say. "How are you?" can elicit an honest response when the person knows you care and will listen.

When someone in your life needs to talk, give them your undivided attention. Set down your phone, make eye contact, and focus on the conversation. Listening fully without distractions makes the other person feel valued, respected, and understood.

Try asking questions and reflecting on their words to confirm your understanding. These actions show that you care about what they're sharing and deepens your connection with them. Use additional listening techniques described in "How to Receive Honest Feedback.”

Offer Support When Needed

Everyone experiences bad days, great days, and everything in between. Don’t blow off a comment like, “I had a tough day at work.” Ask about the day and listen to what made it challenging. Offer to get a glass of wine for your partner. Talk with your child about what made it challenging and what they can do to improve the next day.

If you hear a customer give a clerk a hard time in a store, tell the clerk you overheard the conversation and disagree. Tell them how happy you’ve been with their service. When you know a friend is having problems in their divorce, ask what you can do to help and offer your support.

Sometimes, when a person experiences grief, the best approach may be to offer emotional support, like sitting quietly with a loved one or offering to watch a neighbor’s kids while they attend a funeral. Demonstrate empathy by your actions.

Respect People’s Boundaries

When you respect someone’s boundaries, you honor their physical, emotional, or mental limits, helping to create an environment where trust, comfort, and mutual respect can thrive.

For example, for adults, a smartphone is a private space. At home, your partner may enjoy their alone time after work to unwind. Instead of feeling hurt by their need for space, you ask them when they’d prefer to talk about the day.

During a family gathering, a relative wants to avoid discussing certain personal topics, like their relationship status. Instead of pressing for information, you steer the conversation towards topics they’re comfortable with, showing that you respect their privacy.

Everyone needs time to recharge, and respecting those boundaries—giving your partner space after work or avoiding personal topics with relatives—strengthens trust in your relationships.

Communicate Openly and Honestly

One significant way to demonstrate that you value the people in your life is, to tell the truth openly when you have something to say to them. For example, repeated annoyance about the same thing will never be resolved if you don't tell the other person about it.

We spend too much time hoping our partner or friends will read our minds. This time could be better spent thoughtfully and honestly discussing the issue bothering you. In response to a well-intentioned query such as "You seem down today," the proper response is "I am. This is what’s on my mind…“

When you respond, "No, nothing is on my mind," even though anyone reading your body language and hearing your tone of voice can tell that this isn’t true, you're not being honest.

You strengthen the bond and honor their receptiveness when you communicate openly and honestly whatever is on your mind.

Shared Rituals, Celebrate Successes, and Physical Closeness

Shared rituals and celebrations are another fundamental way to demonstrate the value your loved ones hold for you. You build strong relationships on the foundation of spending meaningful time together.

So do family rituals. Make a point to talk over dinner at least a few nights a week. Whether it's these family meals, regular movie nights, or shared holiday traditions, these moments create memories and deepen your connection. Share taco Tuesdays, pizza Mondays, or a weekly trip to the grocery store—these activities create closer bonds with the people you value.

Don’t forget to celebrate achievements like your child’s graduation, a family member’s promotion, or religious holidays like Easter or Purim.

Physical closeness, like regular hugs, a kiss on the cheek, sitting together during family activities, or watching streaming videos, fosters emotional intimacy and reinforces your bond.

For example, every Sunday, my husband says, “Do you know what day it is?” And since it’s Sunday, I reply, "What did they make today?" He then tells me about the recipe reviewed by “The Old Cookbook Show.”

Make sure you create shared, comforting rituals in your life. Even our local tavern waitress gets anxious and tells us she missed us if we skip a week of eating there.

But importantly, it's not just about spending time, having rituals, and physical closeness—it’s about recognizing and celebrating each family member’s individuality.

Acknowledge their unique strengths, preferences, and quirks during your time together. When you truly see and appreciate someone for who they are, you feel valued and respected in your relationship.

Empower Them to Make Decisions and Grow as People

Beyond spending time together and nurturing closeness, supporting the growth and maturity of the people you care about is essential. Empowering your loved ones, especially children, to make decisions fosters confidence and independence.

For example, allowing your children to choose family activities shows that you trust their judgment and value their input. Whether planning a weekend trip or deciding what game to play during a family night, giving them this control reinforces their sense of responsibility and self-worth.

You can extend this approach to other family members as well. Ask each person to plan a special dinner every few weeks, giving them complete control over the menu. This action allows them to express their preferences and engages them in meaningfully contributing to family life. It’s a subtle but powerful way to demonstrate that their choices matter and that their individuality is respected.

As people take on more decision-making responsibilities, they will grow in confidence, problem-solving skills, and emotional maturity.

Whether choosing the music for a road trip or offering input on more significant family decisions, their role in shaping family experiences teaches them that their voice is valued and that they play a meaningful part in the group's well-being.

Conclusion

Ultimately, valuing the people in your life isn’t about grand gestures or extravagant displays. It’s about consistently showing up with small acts of kindness, listening deeply, and honoring their individuality.

Interacting with empathy, respect, and appreciation creates a ripple effect that strengthens your connections and enriches your relationships. After all, the little things remind the people we love and care about that they genuinely matter.

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“What matters most should never be at the mercy of what matters least.” —Goethe

ValuesCrafting Compass: Curated Resources for Value-Driven People

These curated resources provide perspectives on how to value the people in your life. Explore them to deepen your understanding and application of these recommended ways.

The Importance of Active Listening (Mind Tools)

This video explains active listening and offers tips and techniques for improving your listening in conversations. It’s a great guide for enhancing personal and professional relationships by showing that you truly value what others say.

The Right Way to Express Gratitude in Relationships (Psychology Today)

This article by Psychology Today outlines practical ways to express appreciation in everyday interactions. It’s concise, actionable, and perfect for applying these strategies in both personal and professional relationships.

Why Gratitude Is Good (Greater Good Science Center)

Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley offers research-based insights on the benefits of gratitude. This page includes articles, videos, and tips on how practicing gratitude strengthens relationships and demonstrates value to others.

Essentials for New ValuesCrafting Readers