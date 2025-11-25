What Others Say

What Readers, Colleagues, and Employee-Owners Say

“Your pieces are always so relatable and insightful—I truly look forward to each new one you share.”

— Colleague

“Thank you for this priceless gift! I’d love to sit and chat about these vital aspects of healthy relationships. You remain in our thoughts as you walk in this new season.”

— Colleague

“You may not have realized the impact or importance you played in my life, but I want you to know I have recognized it. You are part of what I’m proud of in who I am.”

— Employee Co-Owner

“Your training taught me not just how to be a better manager, but how to be a better man. I’m humbled and grateful for what you helped me build with my wife and children.”

— Employee Co-Owner

“I watched the culture video by Susan and Bill this morning, and I was moved to tears. I’ve spent my entire adult life as a part of TechSmith, and this was a beautiful reminder of why.”

— Employee Co-Owner

“Susan is often recognized as the web’s premier human resources expert. She is a treasure trove of knowledge on HR, an incredible writer, and a community leader.”

— Colleague

“We love ValuesCrafting—not just for the ideas, but because this kind of writing feels more relatable than anything you’ve published. It’s not just helpful. It’s human. It sounds like you.”

— Two Colleagues