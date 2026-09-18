Professional Credentials

About Susan Heathfield

In 1987, Susan Heathfield (Hamilton) formed her own management, organization development, and HR consulting company. In this venture, she consulted with more than 100 clients and facilitated more than 2,000 training and planning sessions. Susan has also worked as an HR director, training manager, organization development consultant, and community college extension leader.­­­

That same year, Bill Hamilton, Susan’s husband, founded TechSmith Corporation. Together, they built a company that deeply honors customers’ needs while respecting employees’ contributions and development. Today, TechSmith is the global leader in screen recording and screen capture. Proudly, TechSmith is also an employee-owned company.

Susan has written online for nearly 30 years, previously as the expert covering human resources and people management for The Balance Careers (the most recent iteration of internet pioneer About.com).

Susan is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). She contributes to professional publications including a book chapter for the Association for Talent Development and an article in The Journal for Quality and Participation. Many colleges and universities recommend her articles as a resource, including the ILR School Catherwood Library at Cornell University.

Susan has been featured in business podcasts and on talk radio, including WJR (Mitch Albom Show), WBIX Business in Boston, National Public Radio (NPR), Money and You at wsRadio, San Diego, BNET, Radio Sandy Springs, Atlanta, and other regional shows.

Susan has been quoted in more than 250 print and online publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The New York Post, FT.com, Boston.com, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, Sfgate.com, Globeandmail.com, Forbes, StarTribune.com, US News & World Report, the Society for Human Resource Management HR Magazine, Human Resource Executive, Yahoo Careers and Education, and in the Associated Press (AP) articles.

Education

Susan has both a bachelor’s degree in English, Interdisciplinary Social Studies and Education, and a master’s degree in Organizational Counseling from the University of Michigan. She has completed several years (90+ credits) of coursework in management, labor, and industrial relations, Human Resources, and higher adult and lifelong education at Michigan State University.

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