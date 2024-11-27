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9 Ways to Say Thank You at Work—That Actually Make People Feel Valued

Thanksgiving reminds us that gratitude is more than a seasonal gesture; it's an everyday cornerstone of a thriving workplace culture. A simple thank you at work fosters trust, respect, and connection—and can make a colleague's day.

The act of saying thank you fosters a culture where respect, trust, and values are alive in daily interactions.

Gratitude isn't just a nice gesture. It's a way to build connections, reinforce values, and inspire a workplace where everyone feels seen and valued.

As we approach Thanksgiving, here's how to make gratitude a daily practice rather than just a holiday tradition.

Here are nine thoughtful ways to say thank you that reflect the values of empathy, respect, and integrity—many of which also extend naturally into your home life.

1. Say Thank You Often

Make gratitude part of your everyday language.

Simple, consistent thank-yous, whether for meeting a deadline or offering a fresh idea, create a workplace culture where everyone feels valued.

Practice the same at home. Research demonstrates that expressing gratitude is critical to successful relationships, including marriages.

2. Recognize Contributions Publicly

Celebrate individual or team achievements during meetings or in company-wide communications.

Acknowledging their work in a public forum shows that their efforts matter, publicly affirms the actions you'd like to see more of from others, and encourages people to live the company's values.

3. Highlight Their Impact

Share specific examples of how people's work has positively affected the team, customers, or the organization. This sharing communicates publicly what you appreciate and what you encourage others to emulate.

For example, in one client organization, a manager recognized an employee running a 30-ton press for consistently exceeding output requirements. The acknowledgment, coupled with a spot bonus, inspired others to seek the person’s guidance on achieving similar results.

Context makes gratitude tangible and more meaningful than a generic "You did a good job."

4. Write a Personal Note

Take a moment to write a personal thank-you note for someone who went above and beyond.

The effort and thoughtfulness of a handwritten message convey sincerity, making people feel genuinely valued.

People keep personal notes for years and forever in a special file. I call mine "Nice Things." (Don't ask. I have no idea why.)

5. Celebrate and Create Shared Joy

Host a lunch, treat the team to a mid-afternoon ice cream break, or organize a small celebration. You can also take the team to the zoo or have an afternoon team-building picnic.

Shared experiences bring people closer and turn gratitude into something everyone can feel and share.

Experiences like these are limited only by your imagination. Trust your employees to come up with great ideas, too.

One company's employee happiness team brought joy to the office by wheeling a bright red popcorn machine from desk to desk for a "Popcorn Happy Day." The irresistible aroma of freshly popped popcorn and butter filled the air, lifting everyone's spirits.

6. Encourage Professional Growth

When you ask people what they most value at work, opportunities to grow are near the top of the list for many. Show your appreciation by investing in an employee's future.

You can do this by funding a course, sending them to a workshop, or assigning them a project that aligns with their career goals.

Many people hesitate to ask for what they think they need to grow. Start the conversation to make it easier.

7. Give People a Voice

Invite people to share their ideas or take the lead in team meetings. Offer surveys or small group interactions in which you encourage each person to have a platform with the power to impact the course of action.

Allowing people to use their voices demonstrates respect for their expertise and builds trust.

8. Show Gratitude Through Action

You can demonstrate gratitude by giving and also by taking away. Take something off the person's plate. Divide up work that no one wants among several people so that people feel appreciated.

Offering to assist with a task or simplify a process shows that you value their time and efforts.

9. Be Consistent with Appreciation

Make saying thank you a regular habit. Consistently expressing gratitude becomes a foundational part of your workplace culture and builds trust and mutual respect.

Your consistency ensures that people know that gratitude is also available to them.

Why Gratitude Matters

Gratitude is more than a nice gesture. It is a way to build connections, reinforce values, and inspire a workplace where everyone feels seen and appreciated.

You can create a workplace where gratitude is not reserved for special occasions—it's part of how people thrive together.

Let's make every day feel like Thanksgiving day for the people we work alongside.

How do you show gratitude in your workplace? Have you experienced a moment of appreciation that has stayed with you? Share your story—we'd love to hear what's worked for you.

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