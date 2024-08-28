ValuesCrafting

ValuesCrafting

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Ellen Breth's avatar
Ellen Breth
Apr 9, 2025

So so good. Thank you for sharing this - I tend to hit all the barriers on a regular basis - looks like I've got some work to do! Great reminders.

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