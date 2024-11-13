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5 Ways to Build Credibility That Lasts

Actions that Demonstrate Your Credibility

Think of someone whose word you trust implicitly. Was it a moment when the person demonstrated their credibility and earned your respect? Or was it a pattern of consistent, meaningful actions over time?

Building credibility is a journey, not a one-time achievement. It's about showing up with integrity every day, in every decision, and with every person you meet.

To build credibility, leaders must walk their talk. They must demonstrate transparency, listen actively, own their mistakes, stay accountable, and set clear expectations.

Showing empathy, keeping promises, seeking feedback, and committing to continuous growth all reinforce a leader's integrity and competence. The leader proves they're genuinely invested in their team's success.

Can you destroy your credibility? Yes, in a heartbeat, consistency, and reliability rule the day. Once damaged, credibility is hard to regain, and you approach it much like you might rebuild trust.

In a recent issue, we discussed five components of credibility. Today, we'll examine five more in-depth.

Mission-Driven Purpose

The most crucial aspect of credibility is when individuals demonstrate that they are genuinely part of something bigger than themselves. They are committed to a mission or purpose that reaches beyond personal interest.

True leaders see the big picture and recognize what sustains an organization's long-term goals. When actions align with this broader purpose, credibility flourishes.

Motivations are tied to a shared vision, not just individual gain. Those who earn trust keep the organization's mission and values at the heart of their decisions. They create an environment where others feel supported and understood.

Credible leaders thoughtfully balance short-term and long-term needs in daily decisions. They may take more time to reflect, but this balance builds confidence and trust in their leadership.

This alignment strengthens their integrity and fosters a sense of purpose and reliability that others can count on.

Accountability

Accept responsibility for your actions, both good and bad. Credible people admit mistakes and setbacks, which builds trust in relationships.

Take responsibility when something in your area goes wrong to enhance your credibility. Blaming your team members or throwing another party under the bus may relieve your pressure immediately, but it will forever damage your team relationships and trust.

For example, a company leader in a client organization relied on a video to demonstrate a product's new features to the organization.

They lost accountability and respect when the individual, who demonstrated little knowledge of the latest features, was unable to answer questions. Their response? They threw their team under the bus by apologizing for the bad video.

Everyone attending saw the actual problem. The person's desire for the spotlight was more significant than their desire to highlight a competent team member who understood the features.

Empathy, Respect, and Caring

In addition to demonstrating accountability, a credible person genuinely cares for others and respects different perspectives. These actions make people feel valued and seen, which strengthens credibility because it's clear that mutual success is your goal.

You demonstrate empathy by striving to respect all points of view in any situation.

Being honest doesn't mean being blunt or indifferent. Credible communicators balance honesty with empathy, recognizing that words have an impact.

They convey necessary truths but do so with sensitivity to the other person's feelings and position, ensuring that honesty strengthens rather than undermines the relationship.

A credible person is genuinely concerned about others' well-being and best interests. While self-interest is a component, people can rely on you to look past your interests for the good of the group or organization.

You can demonstrate this concern by listening actively when a colleague is distressed or going the extra mile to support a team member with difficulty relating to their manager.

In another example, you acknowledge a team member for actively listening to a colleague's input in a meeting. You compliment them for showing genuine respect and understanding rather than prematurely formulating responses.

Constructive, Kind Communication

You engage in constructive, kind communication, a cornerstone of credibility. It builds trust and fosters positive relationships. Credible people engage in honest and open conversations, even when discussing challenging or sensitive topics.

This approach requires balanced communication: being straightforward without harshness and showing empathy without diluting the message.

Effective communication starts with listening. Active listening shows others you value their perspectives and are committed to understanding their concerns.

Instead of simply waiting to respond, credible communicators focus on the speaker's words, tone, and body language, responding thoughtfully and asking questions for clarification to demonstrate understanding.

Constructive feedback is essential, but delivering it with kindness strengthens relationships and encourages growth. Rather than focusing on what's wrong, credible communicators emphasize what can be improved and how to frame feedback in a way that motivates rather than discourages.

A credible communicator carefully considers phrasing, timing, and tone to ensure feedback feels supportive.

In a memorable example, an HR Development Manager received consistent feedback that their assistant manager seemed unapproachable. The feedback focused on their messy, unkempt hair and clothing and their dismissive manner when dealing with employee problems or complaints.

Instead of directing changes, the manager gently asked the assistant how they felt about their role and interactions. This helped the assistant identify practical steps to improve, like choosing outfits the night before to reduce morning stress and approaching each employee's question with fresh patience.

By helping the assistant discover these insights themselves, the manager encouraged growth and genuine, caring communication.

Adaptability and Openness to Growth

Credible individuals embrace change and show a willingness to grow. They recognize that change is essential in any organization and that adapting helps them stay effective and relevant.

By remaining open to new ideas, feedback, and the evolving needs of their team, they demonstrate a commitment to continuous improvement.

When working with any client organization, it's most useful to identify early adopters and use their willingness and enthusiasm to capture the attention and interest of others.

People trust people who can pivot thoughtfully in response to new challenges or opportunities. This openness builds credibility and shows others that they are working with someone who values progress over rigidity.

Adaptability inspires confidence because it assures others they can face the unknown with a balanced, forward-thinking approach.

Take Action Today to Build Your Credibility

Building credibility is an ongoing journey that requires dedication and intentional actions.

You lay a solid foundation of trust and integrity by embracing a mission-driven purpose, holding yourself accountable, showing empathy and respect, communicating constructively, and staying adaptable.

Start today by choosing one of these actions to focus on. Whether it's setting clear expectations, actively listening to a colleague, or aligning your decisions with a larger mission, every small step counts.

Reflect on where you can make the most immediate impact and commit to it this week. Your consistent efforts will enhance your credibility and inspire those around you to follow suit.

What's one action you'll take this week to strengthen your credibility? Share your commitment, and let's grow together.

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