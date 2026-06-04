My life ended when Bill died.

And in an important sense, that’s true.

But the life that I knew, the expectations I had for the future, some hopes and dreams and plans, died with him.

It’s similar when you lose a job, move to a new state or country, marry, divorce, have children, get blocked from pursuing a deeply desired career like not getting accepted to a renowned art school, become an empty nester, experience personal illness or caretake another, retire, become disabled, or simply discover life did not become what you imagined.

Almost everyone eventually experiences: “The life I expected ended.” Sometimes an entire version of your future dies while you are still alive.

Sometimes, life doesn’t improve with a single breakthrough.

For a while after a major life change, people often postpone decisions:

“I’ll deal with that later.”

“That rug is good enough.”

“Those drawers can wait.”

Then one day, they start making choices again.

Not because they’re trying to create a perfect home or life, but because they expect to be living there.

I talked about walking through doors as you notice them, or they open their arms widely to greet you.

This shift leads to a new question: what happens when we are finally ready to notice again the things in our lives that sustain us?

Sometimes our vision improves because enough small burdens are lifted that you can finally notice the sunlight, the view, the house, the people helping, and the dog sleeping on your lap.

Sometimes strength doesn’t arrive as something new. Sometimes it arrives when familiar things begin to matter again.

Earlier, many of these things may have been present physically, but not emotionally accessible.

When people are moving through grief, upheaval, or major transition, sometimes the world narrows to getting through.

Then later, almost unexpectedly, something familiar happens.

You begin to feel the pull of life again.

You are not saying:

“Everything is fine now.”

You’re saying something more nuanced:

Over time, as this shift continues, familiar things begin to matter again in ways they couldn’t earlier.

At first, I thought I needed a new life.

What I discovered was that I first needed to regain access to the one I already had.

The lake hadn’t changed. My home hadn’t changed. The things I loved hadn’t disappeared. What changed was my ability to feel them again.

And with that access came something else: the expectation that I would continue living this life.

My home feels like home again, and I find myself repairing and gathering the things that were postponed during long months of grief, when I felt like a tiny person rattling around in a house that was too large.

Percy, my now one-year-old dog, sleeps under my feet—his safe place and my comfort.

I find myself watching the moon and the ships passing beneath its light.

I’m planning a painting space that never needs to be put away, in the room overlooking Lake Michigan, where I most love to spend my time.

I care about making a guest room beautiful and replacing the towels I promised Bill no guest would ever use again.

I’m placing large Meijer orders to replace condiments that expired when Bill died and to prepare for guests I know will arrive.

I’m writing by the lake again, watching the weather change, the hummingbirds arrive, and hundreds of seagulls fishing just steps from my door.

None of those are dramatic breakthroughs. They are evidence of re-engagement.

After a major life change, we often think strength will arrive dramatically—through determination, insight, or a breakthrough moment.

But sometimes strength returns quietly.

It appears in familiar things we couldn’t even notice earlier: the sound of water, a favorite view, a dog asleep at your feet, a routine returning, a room beginning to feel like home.

At first, surviving takes all of our attention.

Then one day, we realize something has changed.

We’re noticing life again.

Those are the moments people often miss while they’re waiting for something bigger.

Sometimes healing doesn’t arrive when something new enters your life.

Sometimes healing arrives when the things that sustained you all along become accessible again.

Thank you for reading and for sharing this season of life with me.

One of the lessons I continue to learn is that healing is not always about finding something new. Sometimes it’s about becoming able to see and feel the things that have quietly sustained us all along.

As you move through your week, I hope you’ll notice one familiar thing that brings you comfort, steadiness, or joy—a place, a person, a routine, a view, or even a small moment you may have overlooked for a while.

If this reflection resonated with you, please consider sharing it with someone who is navigating a major life change. We rarely know what another person is carrying, and sometimes a gentle reminder is enough to help them recognize that life may still be waiting for them.

I also share shorter reflections throughout the week in Substack Notes about values, ordinary life, Percy, books, beauty, and the small moments that continue to teach me what matters most.

Until next week,

Susan

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