ValuesCrafting

ValuesCrafting

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Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
4h

Thank you for sharing this. Perspective on life, anyones life for that matter, is a gift of sorts. Of course we are all different but there is something in life that is similar and given to all of us. Loss--and the question well what the hell do I do now. I appreciate you Susan for sharing with us what the hell are you doing to continue moving in ways that are healthy and good for us....before, during, and after the loss. I appreciate this.

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