Some doors open quietly. Sometimes they appear as a sunset, a conversation, a city, a puppy, or simply the willingness to begin again.

When you face a major transition, especially one you never wanted, you may discover that while some doors close, others quietly begin to open.

Some close through loss. Some through proximity. Some through shared interests disappearing. Some because the life you once built no longer fully fits the person you are becoming.

At first, after my husband Bill died, I mostly noticed the closed doors.

I noticed silence. I noticed absence. I noticed how many daily routines had quietly belonged to “us” instead of “me.”

I thought I loved cooking—and I still do—but I realized that Bill had always handled the parts I secretly disliked. He chopped ingredients, searched for spices, measured, organized, and kept everything moving.

I stirred, tasted, adjusted, added herbs, and turned ingredients into a finished dish.

Without him, cooking became strangely flat. Like a song with no high notes.

So I stopped.

At the same time, I realized there were things I had quietly stopped doing because they were not things we both enjoyed.

I have always loved traveling. Bill did not, as much as I did.

Now I travel more than I have in years.

We had talked about getting a puppy for a long time. After living alone for nine months, I finally chose Percy, my Papillon puppy, to become my companion.

I’m not even sure we would have chosen a Papillon together.

But Percy fills the house with movement, comedy, affection, and life. He has opened doors I didn’t even know I needed.

He gets me outside. He starts conversations. He makes people smile. He keeps me from disappearing too deeply into solitude.

I also bought a condo in St. Petersburg, Florida, about ten minutes from my chosen daughter and her husband.

The city spoke to me immediately.

Its waterfront, walkability, patios, parks, and energy felt full of possibility. I could picture chance meetings, conversations, people gathering outside with their dogs, music drifting from restaurants, and places where Percy and I could participate in community rather than simply observing life from a distance.

Would Bill and I have chosen St. Petersburg together? Probably not.

We might have ended up on a mountaintop in Georgia or near the ocean on Sullivan’s Island, beautiful places that now feel too isolated or too centered around couples for the life I am living.

St. Petersburg felt different.

The Gulf Coast has a warmth and friendliness that reminds me of the Midwest values I have always loved in Michigan.

And slowly, I realized something important.

Doors open if we are watching closely enough to notice them.

One evening at my winter beach resort, a bartender who had fallen in love with Percy introduced me to a retired financial consultant. That woman later invited me to join her painting group in Gulfport.

A few months ago, I would never have imagined myself taking watercolor classes.

Last week I attended my first one.

Do I love watercolor? I honestly don’t know yet.

But I loved making something with my hands. I loved learning. I loved sitting in a room with people trying something creative.

And I realized that many interests stay dormant simply because life becomes organized around familiar routines.

When you are married to your best friend, you naturally build a life around the things you both enjoy.

For Bill and me, that included long drives, cooking together, target shooting, British mystery series, and listening to the rambling predictions of two wandering Greek newscasters.

We spent time talking and sharing what we learned from reading and from our experiences.

Now I find myself rediscovering the individual parts of me that existed alongside our shared life.

Some doors open because we choose them intentionally.

For several years, I stopped driving because of joint pain, vision problems, and stress.

This spring I bought a car.

I still smile when I think about the freedom it represents.

Driving to Leland for lunch. Going to the post office. Taking myself somewhere simply because I feel like going.

Small freedoms begin to feel enormous after periods of limitation.

Other doors open because we finally stop waiting for someone to accompany us.

Recently, I made dinner reservations at my favorite restaurant, planning to go alone.

Two friends eventually joined me, but I realized something important while making the reservation.

I would have gone anyway.

That realization mattered.

I think many people become trapped after major transitions because they spend too much time staring at the doors that have closed.

And of course, we grieve them. Some losses deserve lifelong grief.

But eventually, life begins quietly offering invitations again.

A class. A conversation. A dog. A city. A theater ticket for one. A walk. A new friendship. A different future than the one you expected.

Not every new door leads somewhere important.

Some lead nowhere at all.

But some lead us back toward participation, curiosity, connection, creativity, and life itself.

And often, those doors do not swing open dramatically.

They open quietly.

Almost invisibly.

We notice them only if we are willing to look up from our grief or other loss long enough to see them.

I’m glad you’re here.

Thank you for staying with me through this season of change, discovery, and opening new doors.

If this reflection resonated, carry one small opening with you this week—no effort, no plan, just a little more attention to what may already be quietly waiting around you.

And if someone in your life is navigating change or loneliness, feel free to share this piece. Sometimes a gentle companion is exactly what’s needed.

I also share shorter reflections on values, life, Percy, and the small moments shaping this season several times a week in Substack Notes, along with posts from writers whose work I admire.

It’s a more spontaneous space, and I’d love to see you there.

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