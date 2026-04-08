Life keeps moving—even under heavy skies.

How to Keep Living When Something Fundamental Has Changed

Life goes on—ready or not.

When you experience a loss, that becomes impossible to ignore.

That’s the part no one prepares you for.

In a Facebook group for widows and widowers, the number of people who struggle to get out of bed, leave the house, or do anything beyond going to work is astonishing—and sobering.

People have been stuck in these patterns for years.

One post I read this morning described a spouse’s clothes still hanging in closets eleven years after their death.

People carry grief in different ways. But staying stuck for years is more common than we acknowledge—and more limiting than most people realize.

This is not just about widowhood—

It is about something almost everyone experiences:

• Making decisions alone

• Life moving forward before we feel ready

• Grief resurfacing during forward motion

• The gap between emotional readiness and practical necessity



So how do you keep living when everything changes?

That applies to:

• Divorce

• Adult children leaving

• Retirement

• Health shifts

• Leadership transitions

• Career endings

• Geographic moves

• Friendships ending

In each circumstance, a new life needs to be built.

The central reality remains: life keeps moving—whether you are ready or not.

This does not diminish sadness or grief.

But a point comes when you have to begin to loosen their hold—not because they disappear, but because life continues to require something from you.

Building Without Betraying

Moving forward does not diminish love.

It does not erase grief.

It is not disloyal to keep living.

That tension matters.

You keep the parts of the old life that still support and strengthen you. But you also begin making decisions about what you need in the next part of your life.

When you identify what truly sustains you, you can make thoughtful choices—even discover options that stretch and, at times, even excite you.

What It Means to Go On

Not reinvention.

Not forced cheerfulness.

But:

• keeping what strengthens you

• releasing what anchors you to paralysis

• choosing environments that support who you must now become

Making Decisions Alone

One of the hardest losses is the shift from “we” to “I.”

Not just the loss of practical help, but the loss of shared certainty. The quiet confidence that comes from weighing decisions together.

That is gone.

If my husband were alive, we would be planning winters on Sullivan’s Island or on a mountaintop in Georgia.

Many of the choices we might have made together would now feel too couple-oriented, too isolated, or simply not right for me alone.

Instead, I bought a condo in St. Petersburg—ten minutes from my chosen daughter and her husband, in a neighborhood with a walkability score of 97.

A place where I can meet people, be part of daily life, and make sure Percy, my Papillon puppy, gets his walks and can explore his world.

And in the midst of making what I believe are good decisions, what has surprised me most is this:

I have cried more in the last few weeks than I ever expected, sixteen months in.

Because every decision reinforces the reality that I am making this life alone.

Grief Does Not Pause the World

Bills still arrive.

Papers still need to be signed.

Tax returns must be prepared.

Homes still need to be chosen and furnished, or sold.

Deadlines still come.

Opportunities still ask for an answer.

Life keeps moving, demanding a response regardless of our readiness.

And somehow, we must learn to move with it—without betraying what we have lost.

What To Do When Life Moves Before You’re Ready

Life is moving whether you are ready or not. You can stall it indefinitely—at great cost to your mental health and well-being.

Or, you can begin moving, no matter how tentatively, to create the life you want—and need—after loss.

If you’re in this place right now, start here:

• Make one decision today.

Not the perfect one. Just one that moves something in your life forward. I lived in the St. Petersburg area for four months, a continuation of my husband’s and my quest to spend winters in the south. I found living there brought me a significant amount of what truly sustains me, an unexpected blessing.

• Do the next necessary thing—not the whole plan

Pay the bill. Make the call. Sign the paper. I started looking for a home. In my experience, finding the right home often takes years.

• Keep one stabilizing routine to ground you.

A walk. Coffee at the same time, maybe in your favorite coffee place. One conversation, perhaps with the neighbor you see daily on your walk. Stop in your work breakroom to greet coworkers. Do your morning prayers and meditation.

• Don’t wait to feel ready. You may never.

Readiness often follows action, not the other way around. I’ve often experienced that if I behave as if I have already accomplished my goal, the pieces fall into place more easily.

• Choose environments that support you now—not the life you used to have.

This has been a significant step for me, choosing a new environment to leave the trappings of grief for a while.

Staying on St. Pete Beach, a vacation area where people tend to make repeat visits, I met the neighbors over the porch railing weekly.

Alone, I found myself speaking to each new neighbor as they came and went.

One attended a friend’s daughter’s wedding.

Another showed their golden retrievers in obedience trials. This woman friended me on Facebook, and we discovered we had so much in common; the world seemed small again.

Almost ten years apart, we attended the same high school, graduated from the same college, and worked at GM in the 80s. She was just starting her career at Cadillac, and I had transitioned from education to Buick-Oldsmobile-Cadillac, Lansing.

My beach and pool bartender introduced me to a woman who met weekly with a painting group. I attended several times, and they will meet near me in St. Pete next winter: new friends.

• Allow grief to come with you.

You don’t need to resolve it before moving forward. I don’t feel less grief. In fact, in this second year, and as I make decisions alone, I feel more grief.

Not because something is wrong—

But because moving forward continues to reveal what has changed.

Closing Thoughts

Life will always contain periods when events move faster than understanding can keep pace.

These seasons are not interruptions of life—they are part of how life unfolds.

With patience, steady choices, and continued presence, clarity returns.

We do not outgrow grief. We grow around it.

Sometimes, the bravest thing we do is not heal quickly, or feel ready, or become certain.

Sometimes, the bravest thing we do is let life go on—

even while our hearts are still catching up.