ValuesCrafting

ValuesCrafting

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Michelle
1d

I really enjoyed this Aunt Susan. Very well written and relatable to anybody searching for recognition of their despair during a tough time. Also motivating for those that may not yet understand that life keeps moving -- and how to jump on board again with it

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1 reply by Susan Heathfield
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Chris Gardhouse
19h

I’ve already heard back from 9 friends I shared this with. All were grateful and very much appreciated the piece. One friend recently lost her husband; yesterday was his birthday. She said she was feeling down and reading your piece was very helpful. Another asked how she could forward it to “ friends that needed to read it”. I have more people to share this with. Thank you for sharing this.

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1 reply by Susan Heathfield
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