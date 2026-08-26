ValuesCrafting

ValuesCrafting

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Scott Robinson's avatar
Scott Robinson
8h

💯 Susan. I think what you are saying is that by doing we find meaning, which helps to discover purpose, little bit by little bit. It’s a philosophy I’ve recently discovered, having recently created completed and MSc in Consciousness, Spirituality & Transpersonal Psychology.

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