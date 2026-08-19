ValuesCrafting

ValuesCrafting

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Phoenix Down Academy's avatar
Phoenix Down Academy
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This is such a great illustration of how courage doesn't always look courageous.

Sometimes courage is walking into a room where you don't know anyone.

Sometimes it's starting the uncomfortable conversation.

Sometimes it's saying, I’ll do it.

And sometimes, apparently, it's cutting the damn cake. 😂

But the deeper lesson is about inertia. We can spend an incredible amount of energy convincing ourselves that we're waiting for the “right” moment, the right person, or the right permission when, underneath it all, we're afraid to make the first move.

I've learned that one of the most important steps in transformation is realizing that action doesn't require certainty.

You can be afraid and still move.

You can be unsure and still begin.

You can make the first cut imperfectly and discover that the cake is still delicious.

That's a lesson I think applies beautifully to purpose, too. We often wait for purpose to reveal itself completely before taking action. But sometimes purpose becomes clearer **because we acted.**

The first step creates information the waiting never could.

And there's another piece here I really appreciate: going first can be an act of service.

You aren't necessarily being the boldest person in the room. You're simply willing to absorb a little uncertainty so someone else doesn't have to.

One person makes the first cut.

Someone else realizes it's safe to pick up a plate.

Then another person joins.

And suddenly the whole room is participating.

That's how change often begins- not with everyone becoming fearless, but with one person being willing to move while still carrying their fear.

So maybe the question isn't only, “Where am I waiting for someone else to make the first cut?”

Maybe it's:

“What becomes possible for everyone else if I make mine?”

Beautiful piece, Susan. And yes... somebody should probably just cut the damn cake. 🍎😂

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