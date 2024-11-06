ValuesCrafting

ValuesCrafting

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Marta Lane's avatar
Marta Lane
Nov 8, 2024

I love this because I think it's something we can control when the world feels out of control. And the product of our efforts makes the world a better place. Thank you!

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1 reply by Susan Heathfield
Maria Gamb-Lipari's avatar
Maria Gamb-Lipari
Nov 8, 2024

Always such a great reminder!

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