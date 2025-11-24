Client and Colleague Reflections

What Readers, Colleagues, and Employee-Owners Say

“I watched the culture video by Susan and Bill this morning and I was moved to tears. I’ve spent my entire adult life as a part of TechSmith and this was a beautiful reminder of why.”

- Employee Co-Owner

“I’ve worked for a lot of employers who say people are our most important resource but working here is the first time I have really experienced this. You and Bill really believe that people are your most important resource.”

- Employee Co-Owner

“You may not have realized the impact or importance that you played in my life, but I want you to know that I have recognized it. You are a part of and an influence on what I am proud of about who I am. You impacted the person I am today. You are a person that I think about when I think about who I want to be. You are a person who deserves my gratitude and a person who has earned my respect. With overwhelming appreciation and much love...”

- Employee Co-Owner

“Susan is a seasoned professional who provides expert advice and commentary on Human Resources both for companies and for employees. In addition, she is a top level management and organization development consultant whose expertise has assisted hundreds of clients. Susan is a terrific resource for any organization seeking cutting edge insight on Human Resources and management issues.”

- Colleague

“I am in awe of the priority and respect you constantly show your employees. This was my first experience in an organization driven from admirable principles–and, I must say that I have been forever changed for the better. You have set a new benchmark against which I will measure. I have grown so much from the experiences you have provided me, and I hope I can impact others in the same way you impacted me. If there is ever anything I can do for you, please do not hesitate to ask.”

- Employee Co-Owner

“Your management training taught me not just how to be a better manager, but how to be a better man. I am humbled and grateful for your training that helped me improve my communication and relationships with my wife and my children.”

- Employee Co-Owner

“Susan is often recognized as the Web’s premiere human resources expert, because of her work at About.com. She is a treasure trove of knowledge on the world of HR, an incredible writer, and community leader.”

- Colleague

“Susan is an outstanding community leader and an exceptional writer. The extensive knowledge she shares in her indispensable guides are thoughtful, practical and inspirational. It is no wonder that Susan is the HR expert’s expert.”

“We love ValuesCrafting—not just for the ideas, but because this kind of writing feels more relatable than anything you’ve published. It’s not just helpful. It’s human. It sounds like you.”

— Two Colleagues

“Thank you for this priceless gift! I’d love to sit and chat about these vital aspects of healthy relationships. You remain in our thoughts as you walk in this new season.”

— Colleague