ValuesCrafting

ValuesCrafting

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Geoffrey Gevalt's avatar
Geoffrey Gevalt
Feb 28, 2025

Interesting and wonderful advice. And transferrable to many things.

I was a newspaper editor. Currently I'm serving as Managing Editor of a web news organization 3,000 miles away. A great bunch -- they won the Pulitzer last year -- but they're young. I've been spending time with them offering them ideas, and helping them developing strategies for building sources, getting to know more people in their communities -- topical or geographical.

My basic message to them is CONVERSE with them. Don't go in and ask a bunch of questions that you want answered, get to know them, reveal something of yourself, help them get to know you, build trust. And you do that by listening, but engaging them in conversation, in encouraging them -- with gentle questioning -- to talk about themselves.

And be warm and welcoming. Just like you were told.

Thanks for this.

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