Some weeks feel exactly like this.

Some weeks, you don’t write about your values.

You live them.

This past week has been one of those times for me.

This week has brimmed over with family conversations, legal and financial decisions, tax work, travel changes, a move to a new space, and a small dog trying to understand it all while staying as close to me as possible.

In the middle of it, I was reminded of something I wrote last year—something that matters even more now:

Being kind to yourself is not weakness. It’s courage.

What Is Self-Compassion, Really?

At its heart, self-compassion means:

Recognizing your pain exists,

Acknowledging that you deeply feel pain and sorrow,

Understanding that your pain is part of the shared human experience,

Responding with warmth and care rather than harsh judgment or self-criticism, and

Reaching out to others from a sense of shared humanity, knowing they, too, may need a compassionate, caring interaction to brighten their day.

Internally, you make a choice when you practice self-compassion. You decide to:

Comfort yourself rather than criticize

Soothe yourself rather than shame

Stand beside yourself, rather than against yourself

Honor your humanity and your need for care when you are vulnerable

It’s how we acknowledge we are human—flawed, vulnerable, resilient—and still worthy of the kindness we offer others.

Why You Deserve Self-Compassion, Just Like You Deserve Empathy

Empathy says: “I see your pain, and I’m here with you.”

Self-compassion says: “I see my pain, and I’m here with me.”

We believe others deserve empathy, but we make ourselves earn it. We tell ourselves things like:

“I should be stronger by now.”

“Other people have it worse.”

“I just need to push through.”

“Why haven’t I gotten over this?”

But that’s not how self-compassion works.

You’re not the exception to the rule of care. You’re part of the human story, too.

Self-compassion isn’t a reward for perfect behavior or composure. It’s a necessity for living with integrity and hope.

This past week, I didn’t get everything done.

I didn’t write.

I was tired.

I was stretched.

I made decisions about issues I couldn’t fully control.

And still, I chose to support myself.

That’s what self-compassion looks like in real life.

Not perfectly calm. Not under ideal conditions.

Just choosing, again and again, to stay on my own side.

How Self-Compassion Strengthens Your Life

When you practice self-compassion, you begin to:

Build real resilience

You recover from hardship faster because you’re not carrying shame and self-blame alongside it.

Act with integrity

You align your principles both inward and outward. You don’t just say kindness matters—you live it, even when no one is watching—and when someone is.

Feel more grounded

You stop relying on perfection to feel worthy. You begin to trust that who you are is enough, even as you continue to grow.

Self-compassion allows you to navigate life with greater clarity, steadiness, and energy, so you can focus on what truly matters.

The Cost of Self-Neglect

Without self-compassion, even your best intentions can work against you.

You practice empathy for others, but criticize yourself when you need rest.

You model kindness, but speak harshly to yourself in difficult moments.

You advocate for balance, but push through exhaustion because your own needs feel secondary.

Over time, this disconnect erodes trust in yourself.

It shows up as burnout, anxiety, tension, or the quiet feeling that you’re always falling short.

7 Ways to Practice Self-Compassion

You don’t need hours of meditation or a retreat to begin. You need awareness, intention, and a willingness to treat yourself with care.

1. Acknowledge Your Feelings

Don’t minimize or dismiss them. Say what’s true: “This is hard.” “I feel overwhelmed.”

2. Respond with Kindness

Replace “What’s wrong with me?” with “Of course, this is difficult.” Speak to yourself as you would to someone you love.

3. Remember You’re Not Alone

Imperfection is part of being human. You are not broken. You are not the only one.

4. Prioritize Self-Care

Rest. Eat well. Take walks. Say no. Talk compassionately and companionably with strangers. Choose what restores you.

5. Use Grounding Practices

Pause. Breathe. Take a moment to offer yourself kindness when you need it most.

6. Challenge Your Inner Critic

Ask: “Would I say this to someone I care about?” If not, change the message.

7. Reflect and Reinforce

Notice when self-compassion helped you feel steadier. Acknowledge it. Build on it.

Why It’s Worth It

When you practice self-compassion, you become someone your future self can rely on.

You feel more at ease in your body and your decisions.

You meet others with more dignity because you’re not running on empty.

You face hard days by supporting yourself.

And that changes everything.

Bringing It Home

You may be navigating grief, change, responsibility, or simply the quiet weight of too many things to think about at once.

Wherever you are, this remains true:

Self-compassion is not indulgence.

It is how you stay steady when life is not.

This week reminded me of that in the most practical way.

Some days, the most courageous thing you can do is not push harder or get everything right.

It’s to say:

“This is a lot. And I’m still here.”

And to treat yourself accordingly.

Reflection Prompt

Think of a moment this week when you were tired, stretched, or hard on yourself.

What would it look like to meet that exact moment—not with pressure—but with self-care and understanding?

I’m glad you’re here.

Thank you for staying with me through this season of change and discovery.

If this reflection resonated, I hope you’ll carry one small opening with you this week—no effort, no plan, just a little more availability to what’s already around you.

And if someone in your life is navigating change or quiet loneliness, feel free to share this piece with them. Sometimes a gentle companion is exactly what’s needed.

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