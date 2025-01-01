You’re receiving this email because you subscribed to ValuesCrafting. As we step into 2025, I’m reflecting on the simple practices that have brought meaning and joy to my life. I hope they inspire you as well. Thank you for being part of ValuesCrafting. If this resonates, feel free to share it with a friend or colleague. Warmly, Susan

Reflecting and Recharging for the Year Ahead

Five Simple Practices for Health, Happiness, and Purpose in 2025

As 2025 approaches, I find myself reflecting on the habits and values that have quietly shaped my life for decades.

At 75, I've learned that the best resolutions aren't new. They're the same ones I've carried with me year after year—quietly guiding me to live a life filled with meaning, love, and connection.

The world often tells us to reinvent ourselves each January with new resolutions. But I've found that the most fulfilling growth comes not from chasing the new but from honoring the timeless.

In my early thirties, I had the privilege of listening to a motivational speaker—probably Brian Tracy—who said that the first step to making your dreams happen was to write them down.

I took that advice to heart. Back then, my shortlist read something like this:

Find the man of my dreams to share my life.

Make $100,000 a year doing something I love.

Stay fit and healthy.

Start my own business one day.

I wrote down those goals, stuck them in a drawer, and forgot about them.

Years later, when we moved to a new home, I found that paper—about ten years after writing it. To my surprise, I had exceeded every goal.

A decade later, I thought writing online would be pretty interesting—but I didn't know how that would take shape.

In 1997, I stumbled across The Mining Company, renamed About.com in 1999, and sharing my values and insights with people online felt like catching a bolt of lightning full of possibilities.

I was captivated by the possibility of reaching hundreds, maybe even thousands, of people rather than just a handful through my client work.

Bill—my partner and later my husband—saw that spark in me and believed in it. His technical support helped me secure the site, and that dream of writing online eventually grew into reaching millions.

Without Bill, my dreams wouldn't have unfolded like they did—and I supported him with everything I could do in return. Success requires a team when a loved person is dominant in your life.

Reflecting on the practices that have carried me forward all these years, I realize they feel just as relevant today as they were decades ago.

1. Prioritize Connection and Belonging

The most meaningful moments in life almost always involve the people we cherish. My memories of Bill fill my life and will help mold my future.

Whether through family dinners, simple phone calls, text messaging to family lists, or unexpected chats like a heart-to-heart with a friend you haven't seen in years, connection brings richness to our lives.

These small moments add up to the memories we hold dear.

2. Move Naturally and Rest Fully

I've learned that wellness isn't about complicated fitness routines. Some of the happiest and healthiest people I've met stay active by doing what they love—walking, gardening, or filling their days with hobbies that bring movement naturally.

By 'moving naturally,' I mean engaging in physical activities you enjoy—activities that don't feel like a chore. And just as importantly, rest when needed. My REM sleep seems to predict how my day unfolds.

3. Align with What Matters Most

Writing down my goals may have seemed a bit silly at the time, but the simple act of writing them down helped me mentally stay aligned with the life I wanted.

Each day allows us to make small choices that reflect our core values, creating a sense of purpose and direction.

4. Give Yourself Grace and Practice Gratitude

Not everything unfolds perfectly—and that's okay. I've learned that giving myself grace during challenging seasons led to some of my most significant growth. And it saved a lot of chatter from the critical voice in my head.

Gratitude for life's ordinary moments, watching the deer roam through the forest each dusk or sitting on the shore of Lake Michigan when a storm is brewing, has softened even the most complicated edges and brought me joy.

5. Nurture Trust and Positive Circles

The people we surround ourselves with shape the course of our lives. Bill's belief in me changed everything, just as I supported his dreams.

When we build circles of trust and encouragement, we create environments where we all thrive.

We spent much of our adult lives with the people at TechSmith, now our employee co-owners. We loved them even when they disagreed with us. In fact, the disagreement was cherished.

Outside that circle, we led lives filled with family and people we love.

As I write my New Year's message to you, part of my family is up north taking pictures of eagles and sharing them with a family texting group of 20. They are also toasting my sister-in-law’s New Year’s Eve birthday up north in Empire, as we do every year.

May these simple practices bring joy, peace, and vibrant health to your days. Here's to a fulfilling 2025, shared with those you love.