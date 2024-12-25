ValuesCrafting

ValuesCrafting

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Chris Gardhouse's avatar
Chris Gardhouse
Dec 30, 2024

Thank you for sharing your wisdom.

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Susan Marshall's avatar
Susan Marshall
Dec 25, 2024

Happy holidays to you!

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