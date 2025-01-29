Welcome to this week’s edition of ValuesCrafting . In today’s issue, we explore how breaking down silos and fostering clear communication can lead to better decisions and stronger collaboration. Thank you for being part of this journey to align actions with values. Let’s build something meaningful together. Warmly, Susan

Bridging Silos:

How Clear Communication Leads to Better Decisions

In many organizations, teams are structured to specialize and focus on their goals. While this division can drive efficiency, it can also create unintended silos, where groups work independently, unaware of the bigger picture, including the goals and needs of other teams.

These silos can lead to miscommunication, duplication of efforts, and, ultimately, missed opportunities. However, fostering transparent and collaborative communication can break down the barriers, leading to stronger teams and better decisions.

The Power of Listening and Collaboration

These instances from TechSmith showcase how thoughtful communication can turn potential conflicts into opportunities for alignment and progress.

At TechSmith, one example stands out as a reminder of the importance of bridging gaps between teams.

Several groups were working on a significant project and felt it wasn't ready to move forward. However, each team shared their concerns independently, and their fragmented messages didn't resonate with the decision-makers.

The groups were upset and vented their concerns instead of asking questions and seeking clarification from the decision-makers to understand what they cared about in the finished product.

This turning point came when the groups joined forces, facilitated by the Human Resources team, to understand the differing concerns the individual teams were experiencing.

The HR manager helped the teams reframe their language and uncover shared goals by stepping in as an impartial mediator.

Once they came together, it was apparent that they agreed on almost everything. They began considering how best to communicate their concerns so that decision-makers would understand and act on them.

Once they did this, they could convey their message in a way that made the decision-makers understand the risks of moving forward.

By aligning their messages and framing them with clarity and empathy, they highlighted the risks of moving forward prematurely.

The result? The decision-makers delayed the project, ensuring it could move forward when truly ready and thus avoided significant setbacks.

This experience underscores a powerful lesson: Communication isn't just about expressing your thoughts and beliefs. It's about connecting with others in a way they can hear and understand.

Finding Common Ground Through Shared Meaning

Another example from TechSmith highlights a frequent challenge in organizations: differing perspectives.

In one instance, the business and technical teams were locked in a heated debate about a project's direction. Both sides felt unheard and frustrated, and progress stalled.

When the HR manager stepped in to mediate, she realized the two sides primarily aligned with the project's direction. The two teams used different language to describe their ideas.

Once the mediator translated their perspectives and helped the teams focus on shared goals, they quickly saw eye to eye. With this clarity, they moved forward with renewed collaboration.

This story highlights a key truth. Sometimes, we get so caught up in our words that we forget to ensure others share our understanding. Finding common ground is often as simple as clarifying meaning and prioritizing listening over talking.

Steps to Break Down Silos and Strengthen Collaboration

If your organization struggles with silos or miscommunication, here are actionable steps to foster better collaboration and alignment:

Start with Active Listening Take the time to understand different perspectives. Ask open-ended questions like, "What concerns you most?" or "What would success look like for you?" Listening helps build trust and uncover shared goals. Encourage Cross-Team Conversations Regularly bring together groups that don't often interact. Creating opportunities for shared discussions fosters a better understanding of priorities and challenges. Create Shared Understanding Agree on definitions for terms or concepts that might mean different things to different teams. For instance, ensure everyone is clear on what "ready" or "success" means in the context of a particular project. Frame Messages for the Audience When presenting concerns or ideas, think from the decision-maker's perspective. Focus on the risks, benefits, and how the proposal aligns with organizational priorities. Use Neutral Facilitators When Necessary Sometimes, having a neutral party mediating discussions can help bridge divides, ensuring everyone feels heard and understood. Your Human Resources team members are often skilled at mediation and facilitation.

Living Your Values Through Communication

Breaking down silos isn't just about improving processes—it's about embodying values like respect, collaboration, and understanding. When teams commit to these principles, communication naturally improves, and the organization thrives.

A Final Thought

Silos are a natural part of organizational structure, but they don't have to limit collaboration or decision-making.

By fostering open, respectful communication and focusing on shared understanding, teams can align their efforts and achieve more together.

The result? Better decisions, stronger relationships, and an organization that truly lives its values. Communication succeeds when it fosters shared meaning, enabling teams to act as one cohesive unit.

How can you foster open communication and collaboration within your organization this week?